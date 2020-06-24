Oregon is politely racist. Living in the South, you just know. People are very clear about how they feel. It's the other stuff, the invisible. There are some things that happen that are fundamentally steeped in white supremacy, but it takes you a minute sometimes. Here, it's polite. Like, we're not going to tell you that we don't like you, but we're going to give hints that we don't. For me, that feels a little bit more dangerous, because you don't always see it coming. You don't see that until you're trying to get a promotion or navigate a space, and all of a sudden there are these barriers that start coming up. It happens in that way.