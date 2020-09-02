Right now, it appears we have a rogue police force. This is not about individual police officers. This is about an institution, and that institution appears to be rogue. You cannot tell me that the Portland Police Bureau is not sophisticated and responsible enough to track down those individuals who are creating and committing acts of physical violence on the streets of Portland. I simply don't believe it. And the fact that I don't believe it says just how much trust has been broken in a moment where we need that trust most.