“When this nation can confront the demons of the past and overcome its addiction to absolute power over Black lives, all of America will benefit. When we can count on our courts to deliver justice for everyone, all of America will benefit. When we can rely on our police to consistently bring honor to the profession and provide equal protection for community members through their words and deeds, all of America will benefit. Today’s verdict was possible because law enforcement professionals were clear and unequivocal in their assessment of the facts. George Floyd’s death came at the hands of another man. And it could have been prevented.