“More than 65 percent of county residents have received at least one dose. And that’s something to applaud. But that number masks deep disparities that leave some communities at greater risk than others,” Kafoury said in a statement. “We look forward to reopening, allowing businesses to get back on their feet and people to reconnect. But we have to remember that lower risk doesn’t mean low risk for everyone, and that’s why we took the time we needed to get our equity plan on vaccinations right.”