“One of Eudaly’s challenges in this job is that you take a lot of criticism no matter what you do and how you respond to that is quite challenging,” Mapps says. “So if you just open the headlines and see that the commissioner was grumpy today, I always had some context for that but I also just really now that I’m here just see what an emotionally demanding job that is. I certainly have more sympathy for her today than I did even six months ago.”