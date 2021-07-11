Gymrat, via wweek.com: “A Wheeler recall is one of those places where the far left and the far right meet. For the far left, Wheeler didn’t abolish the police department, spoke out against violence by extreme left-wing rioters, and didn’t turn Portland into a Marxist state. For the far right, Wheeler didn’t label peaceful BLM protesters as terrorists, didn’t ship all the homeless out of town or put them all in jail, and actually attended a BLM protest. The rest of us understand that Wheeler is working with a no-win situation in which many will be unhappy with him and doing his best with complex issues.”