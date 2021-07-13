“We observed this training and found it to be overall disappointing,” the report says. “The instructor did not communicate the importance of this training and at times appeared dismissive of the Judge’s ruling. Consistent with this tone (or perhaps as a response to the tone), RRT members did not seem to take the training seriously (e.g., none of the attendees turned on their video cameras and one freely admitted to ‘multi-tasking’)... the instructor failed to clarify the difference between physical resistance and active aggression.”