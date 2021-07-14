It was Ian’s first time collecting signatures for any campaign, ever, but the process was slightly hindered by his left arm hanging in a sling—the result of a Onewheel electric skateboard accident. “I landed my first curb but promptly hit a pothole, and it got squirrely,” he explained. He did not want to disclose his last name. His employers were letting him work from home, and they’d feel differently if they saw him out collecting signatures.