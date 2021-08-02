The event felt like controlled chaos. A natural rhythm became apparent throughout the night: One to four cars would enter the circle from one of the four streets, emerging behind spectators who would jump out of the way as the engines revved. They would enter the circle, making impossibly dangerous angles with their cars as they spun around, leaving a wake of fumes, sparking tires and cheers with every turn. The crowd would egg them on, yelling, shouting, making hand gestures, sometimes chasing them for short spurts.