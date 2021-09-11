Advocates Applaud Speed Limit Drop on Northeast Halsey But Say City Must Do Much More

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will lower the speed limit on Northeast Halsey Street on Sept. 13, a move PBOT called “a rare, dramatic step in the city’s effort to achieve Vision Zero, the goal of eliminating all traffic deaths.”

The reduction will lower the speed limit on about two miles of Northeast Halsey, which has seen a high number of crashes.

PBOT will lower the speed limit to 30 miles per hour from Northeast 114th to the city limits, just west of Northeast 162nd Avenue. That’s a reduction of five MPH from Northeast 114th to Northeast 137th Aves. and 10 MPH east of 137th.

Oregon Walks, an advocacy that closely monitors traffic crashes, injuries and deaths applauded the move. But the group’s executive director, Ashton Simpson, says PBOT must do much more to increase safety on city streets.

“Northeast Halsey is designed like a drag strip and this doesn’t change that,” Simpson says.

As a person who lives just off Northeast Halsey at Northeast 138th Ave., Simpson says he regularly sees drivers vastly exceeding the current speed limit and driving erratically without fear of penalty.

Records show that a city speed study found that 76 percent of drivers regularly exceed the speed limit between Northeast 114th and Northeast 137th.

That speed plays a part in the extraordinary toll drivers have taken along Northeast Halsey. PBOT says there were no pedestrian deaths in the corridor in question from 2015 to 2018—but there have been four pedestrian deaths there since 2019.

Although PBOT is adding two crosswalks as well as dropping the speed limit, Oregon Walks would like to see many additional crosswalks—which have the effect of slowing traffic as well as making it safer for pedestrians to cross—and giving the five-lane throroughfare a “road diet” by adding protected bike lanes, traffic calming devices and other features that would slow traffic. Simpson said he’d also like to see greater enforcement through fixed speed cameras, which have proven effective at slowing Portland drivers but which the city has deployed at a glacial pace.

Earlier this year, WW drew on an exhaustive study of traffic deaths Oregon Walks compiled to show that deaths on city streets occur disproportionately east of 82nd Avenue; and disproportionately afflict low-income people of color.

Research shows that speed is a leading cause of death but wide and difficult to cross streets such as Northeast Halsey are also a factor. Simpson says Halsey suffers from three other dangerous conditions: insufficient lighting; inadequate sidewalks and poor access to transit.

“People fly through this neighborhood as if we, the people who live here, don’t exist,” Simpson says.

With the new crosswalks, Oregon Walks says the distance between crosswalks in the 2.5 mile stretch of Northeast Halsey will shrink from 3,366 feet to 2,200 feet—but that is still far too great for safety. Most downtown blocks, for comparison, are 200 feet long, which means crosswalks are 11 times as frequent. As neighborhoods on the outer east side have grown increasingly dense, infrastructure has failed to keep pace.

PBOT continues to invest heavily in its Vision Zero strategy, designed to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on city streets by 2025. The bureau has poured more than $120 million into safety improvements since City Council adopted the policy in 2016 but the trend is heading in the wrong direction. PBOT says the deaths are running nearly 30 percent ahead of last year’s total of 54.

Records show that making even incremental changes like the Halsey speed limit reduction take a long time. PBOT submitted the requisite speed zone investigation investigation to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which must approve many such changes in May 2019, more than two years ago.

Simpson says when more than one Portlander dies every week from a traffic crash, city and state agencies must act with more urgency.

“We’re not doing enough,” he says. “We could do a whole lot more”.







