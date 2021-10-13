92% of Multnomah County Employees Are Vaccinated

Only 1% of Multnomah County employees are at risk of termination because of failing to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or seek a religious or medical exemption.

That’s according to county officials, who on Wednesday reported that 92% of its 5,601 employees are vaccinated and another 7% have applied for an exemption.

The remaining 73 employees, the county said, are majority temporary or on-call workers.

That less than 1% of workers have until Oct. 18—or next Monday—to provide proof of vaccination or to apply for an exemption. Workers who had not done either of those things were sent notices of termination on Oct. 1.

Chair Deborah Kafoury announced the mandate in mid-August, giving employees two months to prepare. At the time Kafoury lamented that the county could not place a vaccine mandate on the county’s law enforcement forces, but the county announced today that 79% of the sheriff’s office employees are vaccinated, which is just below the overall county rate of vaccination which has somewhat stagnated at 80%.

As of Sept. 23, 77% of Portland’s employees were vaccinated or exempted. Only 10 of the the 6,444 city employees signaled they would be seeking neither of those options—essentially accepting impending firing.

The city did not provide updated numbers by end of day Wednesday.



