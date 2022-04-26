Political Action Committee, Filed to Support People for Portland Ballot Initiative, Rakes in $320,000 In One Week

A political action committee was filed last week to support a ballot initiative put forth by People for Portland, the new advocacy group that seeks to wrest control of taxpayer dollars spent on homeless services.

In just a week’s time, the PAC has garnered $320,000 worth of donations from both local and out-of-state developers who own property in Portland’s downtown, Northwest, Southwest and the Central Eastside.

Last month, People for Portland filed paperwork to place an initiative on the November ballot that would require the three local governments in Metro to direct existing tax dollars to fund emergency shelter beds—and would also compel cities to enforce anti-camping laws.

Three developers threw $50,000 apiece into the PAC: The Singer Family, Harmony Capital Investments, (which is a Seattle-based company), and Killian Pacific (a Vancouver, Wash.-based real estate company).

The Downtown Development Group, owned by the Goodman family, has contributed just shy of $25,000. However, a number of other contributing LLCs that donated are also owned by the Goodmans—totaling $50,000 in contributions total. Other contributors include developers Mike Menashe, Gregory Specht, the Winkler Development Corporation, Apex Real Estate Partners and NBP Capital, a development company that owns real estate along the South Waterfront and is majority-owned by Nicolas Berggruen, a billionaire.

The group seeks to redirect money from a Metro homeless services tax passed by voters in 2020 that is expected to raise about $250 million a year for homeless services. The measure would redirect at least 75% of the existing revenue to emergency shelters until the supply of shelter beds meets demand in each county.

Earlier this month Metro’s attorneys shot down the initiative language, saying it did not meet the requirements of Oregon’s constitution. Shortly after, People for Portland resubmitted the language with only a slight tweak. Metro’s attorneys, for a second time, struck it down. The advocacy group then sued Metro for its determination on April 15. No ruling has been made on the lawsuit.

The political action committee had its filing accepted on April 22, and it’s listed on the state database as the PAC formed to support “Initiative Petition MetroInit-02″—the name given to People for Portland’s first initiative filing.

Notably, there is healthy overlap between contributors to this PAC and contributors to the Portland United PAC, which is boosting the election of a centrist candidate named Vadim Mozyrsky who is running to unseat incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. The Portland United PAC, which The Oregonian reported several weeks ago, is also supporting the reelection of Commissioner Dan Ryan.

People for Portland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.