Downtown Stakeholders Rescind Support of Safe Rest Village, Citing City’s Refusal to Screen Residents

A group of neighborhood associations, school leaders and homeowner associations in downtown Portland this morning rescinded their support of one of the city’s planned tiny pod villages, called “safe rest villages.”

The group cited the city’s refusal to implement a screening process for village residents that would weed out those with felony crimes on their record like sex crimes and arson.

The group wrote in its statement today that the city and county’s “refusal to implement low-barrier safety requirements” prohibited the group from supporting the project. It’s unclear, however, if the coalition’s renewed pushback today will have any affect on the opening of the site.

That location, a patch of land at 2300 SW Naito Parkway, is the relocation spot for the Queer Affinity Village, which was displaced earlier this year due to development. Just last week, Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office placed 30 pods on the site.

In February, WW reported that the two leaders of schools within 100 feet of the village—Bodo Heilinger of the Portland International School and Beven Byrnes of Bridges Middle School—were leading the downtown coalition in making two primary demands: Give priority residency to campers already living within the downtown neighborhood’s boundaries and let us have a role in referring them, and ban camping around the site’s perimeter.

The city rebuffed both of those demands.

Ryan’s office and the county did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.

The Naito site was first announced eight months ago. The safe rest village project, led by Ryan, is now a year old, but has yet to house anyone. Ryan recently told WW to expect three operating villages by Labor Day.