Multnomah County Also Ponders Ranked-Choice Voting

Portland isn’t the only local government considering a new way of tallying votes.

BALLOT DROPPED: A Multnomah County voter in the May 2022 election. (Motoya Nakamura)

By Nigel Jaquiss

As WW has previously reported, the city of Portland’s Charter Commission wants city voters to consider switching the current method of electing candidates to ranked-choice voting.

That process calls on voters to rank candidates for office. Votes are then tallied, and the candidate with the fewest top-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice then have their votes go to their second-choice candidate. Votes are tallied again, and the lowest-ranking candidate eliminated until one candidate gets a majority.

Portland isn’t the only local government weighing this idea.

On June 15, the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee will consider a recommendation by its equitable representation subcommittee that the county adopt ranked-choice voting for all elections.

The charter review committee then has until Aug. 4 to decide whether to ask the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners to put that question before voters on the November ballot.