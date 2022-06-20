Multnomah County Also Ponders Ranked-Choice Voting

As WW has previously reported, the city of Portland’s Charter Commission wants city voters to consider switching the current method of electing candidates to ranked-choice voting.

That process calls on voters to rank candidates for office. Votes are then tallied, and the candidate with the fewest top-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice then have their votes go to their second-choice candidate. Votes are tallied again, and the lowest-ranking candidate eliminated until one candidate gets a majority.

Portland isn’t the only local government weighing this idea.

On June 15, the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee will consider a recommendation by its equitable representation subcommittee that the county adopt ranked-choice voting for all elections.

The charter review committee then has until Aug. 4 to decide whether to ask the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners to put that question before voters on the November ballot.