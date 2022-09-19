City Will Beef Up Police Presence in Old Town Entertainment District

The city of Portland will step up police presence in the Old Town Entertainment District, according to Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday.

Old Town has seen a spike in crime, and murders, open-air drug dealing and wild-west style gun-play have become the norm.

As WW reported last year, the city discontinued patrols in the district during the pandemic, leading club owners to employ armed private security officers.

The increasingly brazen crime across Old Town has reinforced earlier complaints from employees of the Multnomah County Health Department, whose headquarters is opposite Union Station and beleaguered non-profits in the neighborhood, including Blanchet House and the Lan Su Chinese Garden.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who oversees the Portland Police Bureau, will present a new strategy for making Old Town safer in a 10:30 am press conference on Sept. 20.