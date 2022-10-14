Kafoury Not Receptive to Wheeler’s Request for Aid With Large Campsites

On Thursday, WW broke the news that Mayor Ted Wheeler intends to announce a future ban on unsanctioned camping next week and will share his plan to build three 500-person capacity homeless campsites.

WW then wrote about how Wheeler and commissioner Dan Ryan wrote to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, requesting that the county fund and build the massive campsites, open all of the county’s funded shelter beds, and open up treatment facilities—colossal logistical and financial asks.

On Friday morning, Kafoury emailed her fellow county commissioners and their chiefs of staff about the news. She told them that Wheeler had previously shopped a less ambitious version of the proposal, and the version they sent Thursday was very different and more expansive. She did not say how she would reply to the city.

WW asked the chair if she would seriously consider any of the asks made in the city’s letter. She did not answer the question directly.

“Multnomah County and the Joint Office have worked harder than anyone in this community to move people off the street and into stable, healthier homes,” Kafoury said, listing a number of accomplishments both in housing and sheltering.

She added: “And let’s also be clear: If the Mayor’s office wants to ‘clean up’ this city and enforce time, place and manner laws, they don’t have to hide behind me or anyone else. They can just do it.”

That response is reminiscent of Kafoury’s response to a draft plan mayoral aide Sam Adams shopped with regional, state and local elected leaders earlier this year, proposing 1,000-capacity shelters, sweeps along highways and high crash corridors and clearing camps around schools.

But over the past eight months, Wheeler has used his emergency powers to chip away at Adams’ ideas outlined in his blueprint. Wheeler has used eminent domain to site safe rest villages, ban camping along high-crash corridors and highway shoulders, and attempt to streamline homelessness outreach by creating a new centralized office.











