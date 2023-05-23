City Council Will Vote to Extend Joint Office Agreement With Multnomah County To Allow for Further Negotiations, Again

The Portland City Council on Wednesday will vote whether to extend the Joint Office of Homeless Services agreement with Multnomah County for another year amidst tense disagreements between the two government bodies about how to best use the hundreds of millions of homelessness dollars that they pool into that office.

That means the city won’t pull out its annual portion of dollars to the Joint Office—around $45 million of a $231 million budget this year—despite veiled threats over the past year that it would do so over its frustration with how that office, whose budget is largely controlled by the county chair, used its dollars. (WW has previously reported on how the office has chronically underspent its influx of dollars from a 2020 Metro ballot measure that’s expected to bring in $10 billion over a 10-year period, and used those dollars differently than how it pledged to.)

The county and city first signed a five-year contract for the Joint Office in 2017. If the deal is extended, it would mark the second year in a row that the city and county have extended the agreement by a single year in hopes they can hash out a contract both are happy with. The point of contention, in broad strokes, is that city leaders in recent years have pressed Multnomah County to spend more Joint Office dollars on emergency shelter beds, while the county has prioritized rent assistance.

The emergency ordinance, if approved on Wednesday, directs the city to “review the vitality and sustainability of the ongoing relationship with Multnomah County with respect to the JOHS in December of 2023, to determine if renewal or dissolution is the best option.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler and County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, according to City Hall sources WW spoke with, are proving a more amicable pair than Wheeler and the previous County Chair, Deborah Kafoury. That’s led to hopes that the city and county have a better chance of reaching a Joint Office agreement than they had last year.