Citizen Commission Chooses the Boundaries of Portland’s Four Voting Districts for Fall 2024 Elections

Come fall 2024, Portlanders will vote for their City Council candidates from four distinct geographic voting districts. Each of the four districts will elect three members to represent them on the 12-member council, which will set policy for the city.

The boundaries of those voting districts are all but final; the citizen commission that’s met for a year to draw the geographic districts has unanimously landed on a consensus about which map to use. The 13-member commission will take a final vote on the map, which it’s dubbed the “Alder” map, on Monday evening.

Below is that map.

Alder Map. (City of Portland)

The commission worked with outside consultants to draw a map that kept communities together, did not split existing neighborhoods or community assets, and ensured that each district contains equal population. In June, WW spoke to Paul Lumley, a member of the citizen commission, about how those choices were made.

Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s form of government and elections in November 2022 with the passage of Measure 26-228. The new form of government will kick in on Jan. 1, 2025. The 12-member City Council, three elected per geographic district, will set policy for the city. The mayor will not have a vote on the council, save for a tie-breaker. A professional city administrator, selected by the mayor, will oversee and manage city bureaus. Members of the City Council will be elected using a form of ranked-choice voting.