Judge Freezes Portland’s Daytime Camping Ban, Five Days Before Its Enforcement

A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge on Thursday ruled that the city of Portland’s daytime camping ban, which officials intended to begin enforcing Nov. 13, must be paused until a lawsuit challenging the ban’s legality is settled. Five unhoused Portlanders filed a lawsuit in late September against the city, arguing the ban the city first announced in the spring is unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit called the city’s ban “objectively unreasonable, cruel, and incomprehensible” and wrote that the penalties are “grossly out of proportion to the ‘offense’ of surviving outside.” (Attorneys with the Oregon Law Center are representing the five plaintiffs.)

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Oct. 30 that Portland police would begin enforcing the daytime camping passed by the City Council last summer. At the time, the city said it would give notice before actually enforcing the ban, which prohibits all daytime camping on public property. “This is that two-week notice,” Wheeler said.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 that cities that ban camping must provide sufficient alternative shelter. To get around that, Portland officials are building new, 200-bed shelters and have designed a convoluted system of rules to funnel people on the streets into them—no camping from 8 am to 8 pm and no camping at night for someone who refuses an available shelter bed. It also bans activities like burning fires and leaving behind trash. After two warnings, violators could face jail time.

It was unclear, however, how aggressively the regulations would be enforced. At the press announcement on Oct. 30, newly sworn-in Police Chief Bob Day announced new walking patrols downtown, although the cops’ mission will be more public relations than law enforcement.

“Enforcement will take time,” Wheeler said then, admonishing the public not to dial 911 to report illegal camping. “We ask for your patience.”

That patience must be extended indefinitely after the Thursday ruling by Judge Rima Ghadour.

Lawyers representing the city and lawyers representing the plaintiffs made oral arguments to Judge Ghadour on Thursday. Ghadour acted swiftly; later that day, she put a stay on the ban’s enforcement pending litigation.

