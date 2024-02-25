Debate Over Future of Keller Auditorium Heats Up as Downtown Developer Goes On Offense

The Keller Auditorium, the 105-year old arts venue that hosts Broadway shows in downtown Portland, finds itself at the center of an increasingly heated debate over its future, fueled by a downtown real estate mogul who has aggressively lobbied city officials to support his passion project to redevelop it.

City officials for years have warned that the Keller will collapse—as would many other old buildings that aren’t seismically reinforced—in the event of the “Big One”, or the 8.0-magnitude Cascadian earthquake that’s expected to hit Oregon within the next 50 years. So city officials last year began exploring how to ensure the Keller wouldn’t collapse. It’s exploring two concepts: renovate the existing Keller, or build a new Keller elsewhere in the city.

The city sought proposals in earnest last year. It is currently considering three.

One is a longstanding plan by downtown real estate developer John Russell to renovate the Keller and turn it into a state-of-the-art performance venue. For years Russell has pitched the plan to the city, but the city never committed. (Russell’s downtown holdings include 200 Market, the retail and office tower that sits across Southwest Market Street from the Keller.) If renovated, the Keller’s operations would be put on hold for at least 18 months, leaving no place for Broadway shows in the city.

Two other proposals made it to the final cut, as well, after the city last fall whittled the pool down from eight proposals. The first is a plan by Portland State University to build a sprawling performing arts center in the South Park Blocks, outfitted with a 3,000-seat auditorium, a high-end hotel, classrooms and a plaza. The second is a plan by the co-owners of the beleaguered Lloyd Center, the Seattle-based Urban Renaissance and New York lender KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, to incorporate a new Keller into a full-fledged redevelopment of the Lloyd that would include housing, retail and entertainment.

Urban Renaissance and PSU received $25,000 grants from the city last year to bring fully-fledged plans back to the Portland City Council this spring—proposals that the City Council will mull alongside Russell’s.

What could sweeten the pot for whichever plan is chosen: City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the city’s clean energy tax that’s brought in hundreds of millions more in revenue than projected when passed in 2020, has pitched using 28 million from those coffers toward the redevelopment of the Keller. (Rubio’s handling of the clean energy fund, as WW and others have reported, has recently come under scrutiny as she’s proposed using excess fund to backfill climate-adjacent city programs facing budget cuts, and to renovate some city facilities.)

In the meantime, Russell is taking no chances. As the two other proposals get fully baked for presentation this spring, Russell has been going on the offense to cut the legs out from under the two other competing proposals.

At a Feb. 7 meeting of the Metro Council, which manages the Keller Auditorium for the city, Russell sharply criticized his competitors’ proposals.

Russell characterized KKR as a lending firm that capitalizes on failing properties, like the Lloyd, only to sell them at a profit and skip town: “They would tell you they’re mercenaries, but their M.O is to buy low, make changes, sell high and move on.”

About Portland State University’s proposal, Russell said: “The site is basically isolated and has none of the hotels, the parking spaces the restaurants, the public spaces that are necessary to make an exciting and successful performance center.” He went on: “Two of its four side are a freeway offramp. The third site is a light rail line. The fourth side faces a condominium tower whose owners have endorsed our project.”

Christina Williams, a spokesperson for PSU, says its proposal “offers significantly better load in/out capabilities that would accommodate large shows with ease in a way the current Keller cannot.” Urban Renaissance managing director Tom Kilbane tells WW, “It’s clear that John has not been shopping at Lloyd Center recently or he would know it’s alive and well with almost 100 local and national tenants.”

Russell, whose supporters for the project include former Melvin and Mark principal Scott Andrews and developer heir Bob Naito, says he and his partners could raise up to $100 million privately to help fund the renovation.

“We are confident,” Russell tells WW of City Council choosing his renovation plan, “because we deserve it.” Russell says he spoke with Rubio recently and got the impression that the $28 million in PCEF funds would only go towards his plan.

Rubio’s chief of staff, Jillian Schoene, tells WW that Rubio, right now, is “most interested in the renovation of the existing building. But will of course review the other proposals that come forward.”