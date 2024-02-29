City of Portland Still Doesn’t Know Voter Registration Data for Its New Voting Districts

This fall, Portlanders will vote for who they’d like to see represent their geographic area of the city on the next Portland City Council, thanks to a 2022 charter reform measure that overhauled how the city is governed and mandated geographic-based elections.

An Independent District Commission drew the boundaries of the four geographic voting districts last fall, paying special attention to not splitting up existing neighborhood and geographic boundaries, keeping “communities of common interest” intact, and ensuring equal population.

But six months after the Commission approved its final map, city officials still do not know how many voters are in each of the four districts—nor what their demographics are, including political party affiliation.

Though the city drew the new district map, the responsibility of mapping voter registration for the new districts fell to the Multnomah County Elections Division. That’s because the county oversees all elections within the county, including the city’s elections.

Campaign consultant Jake Weigler, who for over a decade has run various City Council and mayoral races, says the delay is causing hardship for candidates.

“The lack of data has been a headache,” Weigler says. “Knowing how many voters you’ll be talking to is the starting point for how every campaign builds a budget and a grassroots voter contact strategy. It’s unfortunate that in an election intended to empower grassroots campaigns, the way these districts were drawn has made it impossible for candidates to get this foundational piece of information.”

The Elections Division in December initially said it would have the data ready for candidates in January.

Determining voter registration for freshly drawn districts—especially when those districts split and bifurcate existing voter precinct lines, as the city’s new districts do—requires mapping using advanced geographic mapping systems and requires manual proofing, says Multnomah County Elections Division director Tim Scott. Scott says his office didn’t have enough time between when the District Commission finalized the map in August and last November’s election to determine the new voter registration data. (The Division is also calculating voter registration for a new water-related district.)

The more recent delays, Scott says, are caused by a lack of capacity in the county’s IT office.

“If they happened to use precinct lines [to draw the boundaries], we could give people exact numbers now,” Scott told WW back in December. But that’s not how the District Commission drew its boundaries. “It’s a lot of manual work.”

Scott says he’s expecting the data to be available sometime next week. In the meantime, the Elections Division has provided voter registration estimates to candidates who have requested them.

Under the city’s new voting map, District 1 covers all of Portland east of Interstate-205; District 2 covers much of North Portland and some of Northeast; District 3 covers Southeast Portland west of Interstate 84; and District 4 covers the city west of the Willamette River and a sliver of lower Southeast Portland.