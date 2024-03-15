Portland-Area Officials Consider Adding Detox Beds to Tiny Home Encampment at Clinton Triangle

WW has learned that city of Portland, Multnomah County and state of Oregon officials have discussed adding a new element to the city’s mass tiny home encampment at the Clinton Triangle in Southeast Portland: detoxification beds where camp residents can get clean from fentanyl and other hard drugs.

The conversation comes as the state, City of Portland and Multnomah County are amidst a self-declared 90-day “fentanyl emergency,” seeking to crack down on the powerful synthetic opioid that sells for as little as $1 per pill. That crisis is exacerbated by the lack of a sobering center; the city shut down its sole sobering center in early 2020 when workers became overwhelmed by the erratic behaviors caused by increased methamphetamine psychosis. The shuttering of the center left cops, firefighters and outreach workers with few options—and no good ones—for where to take people in need of a safe place to come down from a high.

But now, local and state officials are considering cobbling together a detox-like facility at the city’s Clinton Triangle mass encampment, which currently includes 160 tiny homes and offers people basic services as they seek more permanent housing. The encampment is run by Urban Alchemy, a San-Fransisco-based nonprofit that runs similar temporary shelter sites in other cities.

“The Incident Command team under the 90-day Fentanyl Emergency are exploring a variety of options, including potential stabilization options at the Clinton Triangle,” says Cody Bowman, spokesman for Mayor Ted Wheeler. “This is one idea of many that are being discussed, though nothing has been confirmed yet.”

WW has obtained an email sent this week by a top Urban Alchemy manager that would suggest, however, that the plans are more concrete than that. In that email, the top manager said that in early April a minimum of 10 detox beds would be opened at the Clinton Triangle site while those people await longer-term treatment beds—a highly sought but scarce commodity. It’s unclear who would operate and run the detox beds.

For years, city and county officials have fumbled plans to open a new sobering center, with the primary tension point being who would fund both the capital costs and the operating costs of such a facility.

Earlier this year, the county unveiled another blueprint for what a sobering center would look like. This time, the county proposed, the 24/7 center would take both willing participants and participants brought against their will be law enforcement. The Oregon legislature in its recent session passed a bill to fund the $25 million build-out of the facility. It will cost $14 million annually to operate the center, a cost burden that will fall on the city and county to shoulder with the help of matching funds from the state.