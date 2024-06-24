Facing a Budget Crunch, Portland’s Small Donor Elections Program Explores Loosening Rules

Amid a cash crunch limiting the matching taxpayer dollars candidates for Portland City Council and Mayor can receive from in the November election, the city’s Small Donor Elections Program is exploring how it can make less stringent its rules around in-kind donations.

In a survey sent to candidates on June 21, the director of the Elections Program, Susan Mottet, asked candidates how they felt about increasing the ceiling on in-kind donations from outside organizations.

In summary, the questions asked whether political committees and organizations should be able to provide more than $10,000 in in-kind donations, and for a wider variety of services such as campaign materials and paid staff time. It also asked whether the definition of small donor organization—which currently is defined by the program as a nonprofit or political committee whose pocketbook is composed of 90% or more of donations of $250 or less—should be altered to include organizations that are mostly composed of donations of $350 or less.

The survey comes as candidates—both for mayor and City Council—grumble about the Elections Program’s caps on how much the program can provide in taxpayer dollars. As WW has previously reported, because of the sheer number of candidates running for City Council and no extra funding, the Portland Elections Commission, which makes policy and rule decisions for the Small Donor Elections Program, lowered the program’s match amount to $125,000 for each candidate—down from $300,000 in previous election cycles. It lowered the mayoral match from $750,000 to $100,000.

Already, some City Council candidates are bristling at the notion of any changes to the program. In a drafted letter that District 3 candidate Jesse Cornett has asked his fellow candidates to consider signing by Tuesday at noon, Cornett wrote that changing the rules so late in the game was a mistake.

“Collectively, we do not think changes should be made. The game has started. We are well past half time and it is far too late to change the rules,” Cornett wrote. “We will learn much from it. Everything you suggested could/should be considered in the future, when it is implausible there will ever be this many candidates attempting to use the program, and prior to 80 candidates already having learned and abided by the rules.”

Cornett encouraged the SDEP to seek private funding to boost its budget.

“The City Council chose to starve this program of funding but the law allows the Small Donor Fund to accept private money,” Cornett wrote. “Please seek it before it is too late. Failure to do so will have an enormous impact on the outcome of this election, and have a permanent impact on our dear City of Roses.”

Amy Sample Ward, the chair of the Portland Elections Commission, which makes decisions about the Small Donor Elections Program, tells WW the commission did discuss seeking private funding for the program, but didn’t feel it was “viable.”

“We at one point in our discussions asked, what would it look like to have philanthropic support for the program? Ultimately, we want the program to be a sustainable part of our city governance. Finding a path with philanthropy didn’t feel like something that could be immediate or quick,” Sample Ward says, “or something that could be sustained. It didn’t feel worth moving on.”