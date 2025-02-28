In Initial Budget, City Administrator Eyes Cuts to Parks, Transportation and Permitting

City Administrator Mike Jordan on Friday morning released preliminary recommendations to narrow the city’s $93 million general fund shortfall, not to mention an additional $65 million in shortfalls in the parks, transportation, permitting and water and sewer bureaus.

Jordan’s recommendations only represents $32 million in reductions from the general fund; just over one-third of what the city will have to eventually cut to write a balanced budget.

The $32 million in recommended cuts released this morning suggest the biggest cuts in Parks and Recreation, a total of $5.6 million, and then piecemeal funding cuts across city bureaus save for the police, fire and emergency response bureaus. The recommended cuts also include 275 staff reductions, not all of which are filled positions.

Cuts that are separate from the general fund—about an additional $65 million in shortfalls—will be felt most acutely in the transportation, parks and permitting bureaus. Recommended transportation cuts total $22 million. Recommended parks cuts total $18.6 million. Recommended permitting cuts total $16.2 million. Those bureaus are primarily funded by non-general fund sources.

Jordan also listed on Friday morning general fund cuts that the City Council can explore when figuring out how to fund the remaining nearly $60 million gap in the general fund. Most notably: $35.7 million in cuts from the fire, police and emergency communications bureaus.

Interim City Administrator Michael Jordan. (City of Portland)

It became clear on Friday morning just how differently Jordan is approaching this especially difficult budget season than in prior years; typically, the city administrator released a list of recommendations that could fully fund the budget gap.

This year, Jordan only released recommendations totaling about a third of the total general fund shortfall.

“We’ve decided this year: we’re going to go to the public with the tipping point questions that we’d really like their feedback on. If we have to cut a budget, which one would you cut? Where would you tolerate a reduced service, if you had to?” Jordan said, noting that the city will hold listening sessions with Portlanders across all four voting districts in the coming weeks and months.

Jordan also noted that a new City Council of 12 members will hotly debate what to cut in the coming fiscal year.

“We have a new council,“ Jordan said. ”They feel very strongly 12 ways.”