City Gives Managers Three Extra Holidays

EYE: The pandemic left downtown Portland gutted of its workforce—and with fewer eyes on the streets.

The city of Portland told all of its supervisors and managers last week it was awarding them each three additional “personal holidays” for the year.

The city’s Bureau of Human Resources wrote in an email that the award is only applicable to managers who returned to full in-person work as mandated by Mayor Keith Wilson earlier this year. The email describes the additional holidays as “part of our ongoing efforts to ensure you are recognized and supported, especially during a time when the city’s budget realities place limitations on compensation.”

The city has in recent years frozen compensation hikes for nonunion-represented employees as a cost-saving measure for the city. One of the ways the city makes up for it: by offering up to 80 hours of “management leave” awards to managers and supervisors.

An analysis by WW this spring (“Participation Trophies,” June 4) showed that city bureau directors awarded an additional 88,240 hours of paid time off to nonunion-represented employees in 2024—double the number of hours awarded a decade ago.