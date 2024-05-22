DA Mike Schmidt Concedes, While Key County Commission Races Inch Toward Run-Off

In a conclusion to the most expensive, most aggro local race on the May 21 ballot, incumbent Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt conceded this afternoon to challenger Nathan Vasquez.

“I have called Nathan Vasquez to congratulate him on his victory,” Schmidt said at 4 pm Wednesday afternoon. “While we do not always see eye to eye, I am committed to a smooth transition.”

The first vote count released Tuesday night showed Vasquez, a senior deputy DA in Schmidt’s office, with a commanding lead of 16 percentage points. Since then, the candidates have split the vote pretty evenly. That has narrowed Vasquez’s lead to 7.5% as of the ballot count released Wednesday evening. But while Vasquez’s lead in percentage terms has narrowed, he’s held onto an absolute lead of about 13,000 votes, which has not narrowed. That’s why Schmidt conceded: The leftward skew in votes counted later isn’t strong enough for him to catch his opponent.

The numbers released Wednesday evening showed that Sam Adams clings to a narrow lead over Jessie Burke in Multmomah County District 2 (North and Northeast Portland). Adams leads Burke by about 600 votes or 1.27% in the race to challenge the leading vote-getter, Shannon Singleton (46%), in a November runoff to serve out the balance of former Commissioner Susheela Jayapal’s term. (She resigned to run for Congress.)

In District 1, Meaghan Moyer (46.6%) and Vadim Mozrsky (40%) still appear headed for a November run-off. In District 4 (Gresham), Gresham city councilor Vince Jones-Dixon is inching closer to crossing the 50% threshold that would allow him to avoid a runoff against his chief opponent, Brian Knotts (41.7%).

Elections officials will continue counting for the next week, as ballots postmarked May 21 dribble in, but the vast majority are in their hands at this point—174,879 ballots are in out of 571,351 registered Multnomah County voters, a turnout so far of 30.61%.

One way, in addition to the Schmidt v. Vasquez race, that those voters expressed unhappiness: The $380 million Metro Zoo bond measure is passing by just 7 points in Multnomah County, compared to almost 17 points in Washington County and even 13 points in Clackamas County. When tax-loving Multnomah County voters are dragging behind neighboring counties on a money measure, change may be in the air.











