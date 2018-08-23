A U.S. Magistrate judge ordered a 55-year-old Pendleton man to spend 130 days in jail for taunting a bison that was slowing traffic in Yellowstone National Park.
Raymond Reinke was caught on video trying to herd the bison out of the road, and dodging out of the way as the animal repeatedly charged him.
As reported by the Associated Press, Reinke told the judge he was on a "last hurrah" journey through three national parks before he planned to enter an alcohol treatment program. His addiction treatment is now mandated by court order.
Reinke is also barred from visiting Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton National Parks for five years.
"I'm sorry to the buffalo," Reinke said in court. "He didn't deserve what I did to him."
