"The FBI has warned local law enforcement agencies that the Proud Boys are actively recruiting in the Pacific Northwest and that some Proud Boys members have contributed to the recent escalation of violence at political rallies held on college campuses, and in cities like Charlottesville, Virginia, Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington," the report says. "Internal Affairs reviewed numerous documents, videos and open source publications related to the evolution of the Proud Boys from a 'men's social club' to 'alt-right fight club' to a designated 'extremist group', as defined by the FBI."