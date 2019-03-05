Alpenrose became an official business in 1916, when Cadonau's children took over operations. In 1961, Alpenrose held its first annual iteration of the popular holiday event Christmas in Storyville at its Southwest Portland property. Today, the farm hosts the Alpenrose Challenge, a bike race on the farm's notoriously steep velodrome track, and is home to local softball teams and a 4-H farm. It also employs more than 150 people.