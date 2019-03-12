A Proud Boy faces a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly jumping out of a pickup truck and attacking a Portland man on the street on June, 8, 2018.
Donovon Flippo, 23, was booked in the Multnomah County jail March 12 after being transferred from Clark County, Wash. A secret indictment filed with the Multnomah County District Court shows he faces a felony and a misdemeanor charge.
By their own accounts to police, on June 8, 2018, Flippo and his fellow Proud Boy Tusitala "Tiny" Toese got out of a black pickup truck and Toese punched a man named Tim Ledwith in the face. Police arrested the pair on June 30, but prosecutors initially declined to bring charges against them. Deputy District Attorney Anna Fuller asked police to do more investigating.
After WW wrote about the case last month, prosecutors presented the evidence to a grand jury. The jurors voted to indict Flippo and Toese on felony assault in the third degree.
Flippo said on a GoFundMe page for his legal defense that he would turn himself in on March 7. He was booked at the Clark County Jail before being transferred to Multnomah County.
The bail for Flippo's charges are $7,500 total, and a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a note in his inmate file says Flippo will pay the $750 required to be released. His arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow, March 13, at 9:45 a.m., according to court records.
According to social media posts, Toese says he left Washington state for his hometown in American Samoa in mid-February. He said on Facebook that he plans to return to Oregon to face his charges in court. The secret indictment says Toese will also face a felony and misdemeanor assault charge.
