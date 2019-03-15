Police officers originally miscalculated the speed of the Jeep as it careened towards Bruce. Police estimated the speed to be 51 to 57 miles per hour, but later recanted and said the Jeep was going 26 to 27 miles per hour. (Earlier in the week, both legal teams had seemed to agree that the Jeep was traveling at least 35 miles per hour.) Sali argued that no person with the "conscious objective" of killing another person would be going that slowly.