"The videos also directly contradicted the testimony of Hacker's arresting officer who testified that he clearly remembered arresting Hacker—who is 6'3″ with severe facial burn scarring—as Hacker was being escorted out of the rally by Proud Boys in an environment that included a group of black-clad Antifa members with helmets and shields at the entrance of the rally demanding to come in the rally," Hacker's lawyer said in a statement. "The video showed that testimony to be grossly wrong. Mr. Hacker never entered the rally. He was never escorted out by Proud Boy members. There was no group of black-clad Antifa members with helmets and shields."