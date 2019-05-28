Trouble at the Dream On Saloon is common. Pharr's death was the second fatal shooting in two months at the strip club at the corner of Southeast 160th Avenue and Stark Street—a man was shot and killed by an unknown gunman outside the club in November. The bar was such a magnet for violence that the Oregon Liquor Control Commission ordered the strip club to hire a security guard at all times in February 2018. On the night of the shooting, that guard was Swafford.