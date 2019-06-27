Two people arrested for booby-trapping a multi-use bike path in SE Portland with string have reached a pretrial resolution, according to Multnomah County District Attorney's office.
The resolution follows an incident last November, when the suspects' trap caught and injured Portland biker Carlene Ostedgaard.
Ostedgaard's crash left her with abrasions across her face and neck. She contacted the police, who arrested three men on charges of assault and reckless endangerment.
Raven Jones, one of the suspects, was wearing a kangaroo onesie with a roll of white woven string in its open pouch when police arrested her. They determined that Jones was the primary actor in the incident.
On Wednesday, Jones pleaded guilty to one felony count of assault in the third degree. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Katharine von Ter Stegge put Jones on 36 months of probation, and ordered she perform 40 hours of community service, submit to an alcohol evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, and write the victim an apology letter.
Only a week earlier, another suspect—Antonio Tolman-Duran, 27—pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Leslie M. Roberts sentenced him to 12 months of bench probation and ordered that he perform 20 hours of community service.
"No matter their intention, there is no excuse for this type of behavior," Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Todd Jackson, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. "We believe this sentence holds both Raven Jones and Antonio Tolman-Duran accountable while giving the victim what she wanted most: an apology and alcohol treatment for Ms. Jones."
Comments