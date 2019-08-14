Noticeably absent from the event was the movement that right-wing protesters describe as their reason for invading Portland: antifascists, or antifa. (A right-wing talk radio host organized the Aug. 17 event as a rally to demand antifascists be classified as domestic terrorists, and he has openly fantasized about physically harming the masked protesters.) Antifascist organizers denounced this morning's press conference before it occurred, saying that calls to stay home on Saturday were misguided and Portlanders should instead join leftist demonstrators in the streets to oppose the Proud Boys.