Eudaly: The cannabis tax dollars that have gone to traffic enforcement, it was always my understanding that that would be supplementing the budget, not supplanting money—which is what they actually did. My justification for them getting that money is that we have another intoxicant, a legal intoxicant. We know people will be consuming it and driving, therefore it's legitimate that we would need more enforcement. Well, we got zero additional enforcement. I've made it really clear to the mayor and the bureau that I won't, I won't vote for that again. It's a dealbreaker.