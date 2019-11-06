I think the cracks have become chasms. One of the big differences between when I was homeless and today is, the way I got off the streets no longer exists. When I turned 16, I was able to get a work permit. I got a job at McDonald's and on that income was able to rent an apartment downtown. It cost me $125 a month. From there, I was able to climb out of poverty and into justice work. Nowadays, that same apartment costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. The paths out of poverty have been cut off, and I think we are seeing the results.