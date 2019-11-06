How she'd pitch All of Us With Wings to herself at 13: "All of Us With Wings is for older teens and adults, but my 16-year-old self would have been a total sucker for my favorite run-on sentence elevator pitch: 'All of Us With Wings is a coming-of-age story about trauma and healing set in post-punk San Francisco about a 17-year-old Latinx governess, her tween genius charge, the girl's pagan rock star family, a pair of ancient avenging children and an aging Siamese bookstore cat.'"