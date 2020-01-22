Instead, those documents are now sealed from the public's view.

Records compiled by the Oregon Judicial Department show there has been a big increase in motions to set aside, or seal, cases in Multnomah County over the past three years—they are up nearly 60 percent from 2017 to 2019. (Statewide, defendants seek to have records sealed in about 1 percent of cases. Judges grant two-thirds of those requests.)