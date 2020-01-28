The endorsement today from the four county commissioners is unusual because they will have to work with whoever wins. (Chair Deborah Kafoury has not endorsed in the race.) The commission works with the DA to set policy and also establishes the DA's budget. That could make things awkward for the commissioners should Knight win—and that's why incumbents often do not endorse in closely races where they will work directly with the winner. (Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, who will also work closely with the winner, has also endorsed Schmidt.)