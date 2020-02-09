The use of force by police on Aug. 4, 2018 has been the subject of intense criticism. A leftist protester was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a so-called "flash-bang" grenade. Police suspended the use of those devices after an internal ingestigation. But then-Police Chief Danielle Outlaw also took to talk radio to say leftist protesters were seeking a physical confrontation with police, and only complained because they lost the fight.