A jury has found Jeremy Joseph Christian guilty for the murders of Ricky Best and Taleisin Namkai-Meche, and the stabbing of Micah Fletcher, the three men who interrupted his racist rant on a Portland MAX train in 2017.
The jury deliberated for nearly 12 hours before it reached a verdict on Friday: guilty on all 12 counts he faced.
Jurors found Christian, 37, guilty of murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, intimidation in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.
Today's verdict marks the end of an emotionally charged four-week trial in which over a dozen witnesses testified about the events that transpired on the crowded MAX train on May 26, 2017.
There was little dispute of what Christian did: He stabbed three men in the neck, killing two, when they interrupted his diatribe against two black teenage girls, one of them wearing a hijab. The killings were witnessed by a crowd of rush-hour commuters, and captured on video.
So Christian's defense argued throughout the trial that Christian was defending himself from a violent attack by people who couldn't tolerate what he had to say, and that he acted in self-defense when he stabbed the three men. His attorneys repeated that contention in their closing argument Wednesday.
"The facts show that Jeremy Christian was physically confronted after exercising his free speech—free speech that everyone hated—and that he was thrown down twice and told to get off the train, and that's the moment that his limbic system took over," defense attorney Dean Smith said. "That's the moment when intent starts to become questionable. That's the moment when self-defense becomes real."
The prosecution adamantly disputed this claim. Rather, they argued, Christian planned the attacks beforehand, as evidenced by a similar incident the night before the fatal stabbings in which Christian allegedly threatened and assaulted a black woman on a MAX train.
In its closing Wednesday, the prosecution pointed to Christian's statements after the stabbings occurred, in which he said he appeared to lack remorse for his actions when he told police that he hoped everyone he stabbed died.
"Everything he did, he did intentionally," prosecutor Jeff Howes said during closing arguments on Wednesday. "This wasn't just physical force, ladies and gentlemen. It was deadly physical force."
Howes said that, even if Christian believed he was acting in self-defense, his response to the situation was disproportionate to the actual threat.
"I'll tell you how reasonable people would not react. They would not stab three people in the neck with a knife," Howes said. "There is no equation, no calculation, no justification, no rationalization, that could possibly lead someone to reasonably believe that that is the appropriate response in that situation."
