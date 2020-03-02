A woman is suing a Chuck E. Cheese in Southeast Portland for negligence after her hair got caught in an "unreasonably dangerous" ticket counting machine in Dec. 2019.
Ashreana Scott says her hair was caught in the machine for over 20 minutes before an employee was able to free her, according to the lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Monday.
The incident caused her "pain, discomfort, distress, and headaches," the complaint alleges.
Scott is seeking $1,000 in damages. The lawsuit says Chuck E. Cheese "failed to use reasonable care" in designing the ticket machine to ensure guests wouldn't get their hair caught in it, they failed to properly train employees to aid someone in such a situation, and they failed to provide adequate warnings of the risk.
The complaint does not specify how Scott's hair got caught in the machine.
