The civil rights group Oregon Justice Resource Center filed a federal class action lawsuit April 6 against Gov. Kate Brown and the state prison system, alleging the Oregon Department of Corrections "willfully and wantonly ignored the public health threat caused by this global pandemic."
The class action lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court i Portland, includes seven plaintiffs who are inmates at various prisons across the state and are all in some ways more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, either because of their age or pre-existing conditions, like asthma.
In addition to the governor, the lawsuit names Colette Peters, who is the director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, and four other ODOC employees. It seeks to improve the current prison conditions, and to reduce the current number of prisoners in custody.
"Courts, public health experts, and corrections professionals agree that significantly downsizing prison populations is the most important tool to combat the spread of COVID-19," the lawsuit says. "Defendants can comply through a number of mechanisms to ensure that unduly dangerous prisoners remain in custody."
The lawsuit says that ODOC is violating the Eighth Amendment, which guarantees prisoners may not be subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment."
"Defendants do not have the capacity to test, treat, or prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, which is a violation of Plaintiffs' constitutional rights to treatment and adequate care," the complaint says.
The lawsuit cites several examples. It alleges that ODOC has not been able to provide masks to prisoners, testing for COVID-19 has been limited, there aren't negative-pressure rooms available for those who do test positive for the virus and prisoners are unable to maintain social distancing within the confined facilities.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to WW's request for comment.
The Portland Mercury first reported on two Oregon prisoners with compromised immune systems on April 3.
This isn't the first time ODOC's epidemic policies have come into question. In 2018, WW reported on ODOC's failure to provide flu shots to inmates, an investigation that prompted the department to offer vaccinations to those who are incarcerated.
One of the new lawsuit's plaintiffs, Paul Maney, is 62 years old and has been assigned to the hazard cleanup team for nearly three decades—a job that requires him to clean up blood, vomit and "other bodily fluids."
"Mr. Maney has received no training or protective gear (other than gloves) for the cleanup fluids from COVID-19 patients," the complaint says.
Another plaintiff, 53-year-old David Hart, has a serious respiratory condition. When he developed a high fever, cough and lethargy, he tested positive for influenza. Despite his requests, the department also would not let him get a test for COVID-19. And while be quarantined for the flu, the lawsuit says, Hart was required to get his meals with the rest of the prison population.
"At [Columbia River Correctional Institution], a living unit of approximately 80 prisoners share three toilets, two urinals, four showers and five sinks, with a ingle soap dispenser," the lawsuit says. "The yard at CRIC is still open, with up to 158 prisoners at a time sharing the space and using common recreational equipment."
Other facilities, including Coffee Creek Correctional Facility and Two Rivers Correctional Institution, were also listed in the complaint as violating prisoner's rights.
