Portland police wasted little time in cracking down on protesters one night after rioters looted stores across downtown.
One hour before the curfew issued by Mayor Ted Wheeler, police declared a gathering of protesters along Southwest 3rd Avenue to be "an unlawful assembly," deployed flash-bangs and tear gas, and arrested at least one person.
The arrest was one block from the Multnomah County Justice Center, the courthouse where protesters gathered last night to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. Some people smashed in the courthouse windows and set office cubicles on fire. Looters ransacked stores until nearly 4 am.
Wheeler this morning declared an 8 pm curfew across the city. But the first demonstrator standoff with police started well before dusk. at 7:03 pm, police deployed flash-bangs, sometimes known as concussion grenades, and arrested a woman.
