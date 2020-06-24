AARON CAMPBELL (2010)

On Jan. 29, Aaron Campbell was holed up with his girlfriend and children in an apartment at Northeast 128th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. A caller told 911 that Campbell was armed and suicidal. Campbell let the others in the apartment go and told an officer via text message that he was coming out. He walked out with his hands behind his head but refused to raise them. An officer shot him with a beanbag round, and Campbell ran. Officer Ron Frashour shot him fatally in the back, later saying he thought Campbell, who was Black, was reaching for a gun. No gun was found. Chief Mike Reese and Mayor Sam Adams fired Frashour, but an arbitrator and, later, the Oregon Court of Appeals ordered him reinstated. The city of Portland paid Campbell's family a $1.2 million settlement.