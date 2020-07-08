"This is an enormous step forward toward a world where nonbinary people are fully recognized by our government," said Kieran Chase, transgender justice program manager with Basic Rights Oregon. "To be clear, the law does not determine whether we exist—but when the law is just, it reflects what we know to be true and right. Nonbinary people are here, we know who we are, we have existed since the dawn of humanity, and we deserve to be acknowledged by the government that represents us, no matter where in Oregon we live."