"Two of these were thrown at us by a gentleman who disappeared back into the woods," the protester said, asking that her name be withheld out of concern for her safety. "This is a Ziploc bag full of gunpowder, taped as tight as it can go, fit into [a PVC pipe], and the idea is that it would explode. But only one went off. This one was a dud," she said, gesturing to the dismantled contents.