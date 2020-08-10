Hester, who leads Mothers United for Black Lives Matter, is also a victim of a hate crime. Jeremy Christian, who murdered two people on a MAX train in 2017 and critically wounded another, assaulted Hester the night prior to the fatal incident. (He hit her in the face with a Gatorade bottle; she responded by spraying him with Mace.) In February, jurors determined that Christian's attack on Hester was racially motivated.