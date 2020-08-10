The probation officer for Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a Proud Boy convicted of assaulting a Portland man in 2018, has asked a judge to sign Toese's arrest warrant for violating his agreement, revoke his probation and sentence him to one year in jail.
This is the second time this summer that Toese, 24, has faced an arrest warrant. As WW first reported, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede issued a warrant in June for Toese's arrest after he allegedly violated his probation agreement by beating a man near a Seattle protest zone.
Toese was held in the Multnomah County Jail overnight on June 23 and released the next day with an ankle monitoring bracelet. Now, according to records shared with WW, his probation officer Heather Fowler says Toese skipped a meeting with Fowler on July 30, failed to charge his GPS ankle monitoring bracelet and traveled to locations not permitted through his parole agreement.
He's on probation for punching Tim Ledwith in the face on a Northeast Portland sidewalk in 2018.
As part of his probation conditions set by Judge Eric Dahlin in June, Toese was required to regularly alert his probation officer of his whereabouts. He was only allowed to travel from his home to meetings with his attorney, parole officer, work and medical appointments.
However, according to an Aug. 7 probation report, the monitoring device tracked him traveling to places outside of those outlined in his agreement, including to a pub on July 26. Toese also failed at times to disclose his location to his probation officer, the report says.
Now, Fowler has asked Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Dailey to issue an arrest warrant, revoke Toese's probation and sentence him to one year in jail.
"In accordance with Multnomah County's sanctioning guidelines," the probation report says, "and considering that an administrative sanction in this instance is not likely to be effective in producing positive offender change and revocation is being recommended, the following recommendation is provided for the Court's consideration: Find in violation. Revoke probation and sentence to 1 year jail."
Fowler issued a similar request for warrant on July 22 for Toese. It is unclear why that warrant request went unanswered. But now Fowler is reiterating those previous probation violations, and pointing to new ones.
"In the short period of time since the previous report was written, Mr. Toese has continued to ignore his supervision requirements," the probation report says. "By refusing to report, failing to charge his GPS and not providing any information in regards to where he is staying, Mr. Toese is making himself unavailable for supervision."
Judge Dailey, whom the probation report seeking an arrest warrant was addressed to, has not yet responded to the request.
